Woman who starved cats to death awaits sentence
Lynsey Alcock, 24, of Inglewhite in Skelmersdale, had been due to appear before Stockport magistrates to face a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to animals but failed to attend the hearing on time.
The bench then convicted her of the crime. An RSPCA prosecution had claimed that she failed to provide sufficient food and water for the pets between February and April last year, leading to their deaths.
She had pleaded not guilty to the charge in September 2023 and had been due to face a trial.
But after her no-show, the bench issued a warrant for her arrest. It was later withdrawn after she presented herself to magistrates but by then it was too late as far as the trial was concerned.
Alcock will now be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on August 16.