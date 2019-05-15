Would-be thief jailed after being pinned down by homeowner

A borough man has been jailed after being pinned down by a homeowner as he was caught red-handed stealing from his caravan.

Craig Lloyd, of no fixed address, has been given a 42-week prison sentence after admitting to burglary.

The 32-year-old was sentenced by Judge Martin Walsh during a hearing at Bolton Crown Court.

The court heard how on Sunday April 7 at around 5am, a couple living at Hatherway Court in Leigh were awoken by their doorbell ringing.

When they answered, it was their neighbour who had called to tell them that there was someone in their caravan which was parked outside their house.

The man opened the caravan door and was confronted by Lloyd who was inside.

A scuffle broke out and the man managed to pin Lloyd down while the police were called.

He kept him subdued until officers arrived to arrest him.

Police found that Lloyd had three bags containing DVDs, toiletries, batteries, a hairdryer, a TV remote, laundry, cans of lager and a small plastic container with change in.

The total value of the haul came to around £250.