Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The inferno that tore through The Rockleigh on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield on the evening of Tuesday January 23 left the structure dangerously unstable.

And so the decision was taken for an emergency demolition operation to be launched immediately.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy plant making light work of the former Rockleigh Hotel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diggers were soon clawing down the damaged roof and red brick remains of one of the town’s ugliest sights.

This work had been scheduled to take place anyway after the council granted developers permission to build 26 affordable homes there but few were expecting the work to have been carried out so swiftly.

The brownfield site off Bolton Road will comprise entirely of one-bedroom cottage flats.

All the homes will be available for affordable rent and managed by Jigsaw Homes.

This means they will be available at a price of 80 per cent of the current market rate.