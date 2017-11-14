Yob burnt mum and daughter with cigarette

A Wigan man has avoided jail after burning a mother and daughter with a lit cigarette and destroying £750 of property - all in front of a child.

Adam Farley, 26, of Thirlmere Road, Norley, was sentenced by Wigan magistrates for four charges of assault and criminal damage to a mobile, two TVs, a mirror and bed at a house in Hindley where one of his women victims lived with her young son.

Farley, who had taken cocaine and alcohol before the incident, was given jail terms totalling 12 weeks, all suspended for 18 months, ordered to pay £200 in compensation to each victim, and £800 for the damage.