'You were truly amazing.' Emotional tributes to mum of three killed in hit-and-run at Wigan bar

Bouquets of flowers and moving messages are on display in the window at Fifteens, on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton, after the incident on Friday night.

A woman in her 40s, who has not yet been named by the police, died after being hit by a car which mounted the pavement outside the bar.

Flowers in the window at Fifteens

One of the messages read: “RIP sweetheart. Thinking of you and all your family and friends. No-one deserves to go out for a night out and not go home. Heartbroken.”

Another said: “Rest in peace beautiful. Thinking of you and all your family. Taken far too soon. Lots of love, sleep tight.”

One hand-written message simply said: “You were truly amazing. We will miss you.”

The front of Fifteens has been boarded up due to the damage caused by the incident.

Moving tributes

People in Pemberton and further afield have been devastated, with tributes paid on social media and prayers at churches around Wigan for the woman who died and her loved ones

Two men were also badly injured in the incident, which police are continuing to investigate.

Jacob Gaskell, 19, of Marlborough Avenue, Ince, was due to appear in court today charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving while unlicensed/uninsured, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop.

A second male who was arrested has been released under investigation.

The window at Fifteens is filled with flowers and tributes