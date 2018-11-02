You won't believe what these 'feral' Wigan teens did on Halloween

A Wigan community is up in arms after 'feral' yobs ran amok during Halloween festivities.

“Gangs” of teenagers are being blamed for the criminal acts carried out across Orrell on Wednesday night, in which cars were damaged and windows were put through.

One of the cars with its rear window smashed by the gang

Several residents reported the damage to the Orrell neighbourhood watch group, who took to social media to appeal for more information.

One residents’ group named The Orrell Blog, wrote on Facebook: “Lots of messages have come through about vandals, teenagers, car and house windows smashed, pumpkins at people’s doors smashed.

“This is a real issue to our area and one where I truly believe we must take a stand.”

The group is appealing for information from anyone who was in the Wentworth Garden estate andseen the youths.

One victim, David Taberner, posted images of the damage to social media, saying: “Car and living room window just put through at the same time in Middlecot.

“Happy Halloween. Some kids need some serious parenting.”

Orrell resident, Alex Hurst, added: “Down Orrell Road and down Bradshaw Street heading towards Lock Street there was a gang of feral youths throwing traffic cones, placing them on the roofs of vehicles and tipping bins over.”

The village has long been plagued by anti-social behaviour. In March 2017, the crisis was plunged into the spotlight after a video emerged of a hooded yob kicking the wing mirror from a car.

The Water Park has seen antisocial activity in the early evenings.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.