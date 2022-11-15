Young bag-snatcher who targeted lone women on a Wigan estate awaits his fate
A mugger who admitted to targeting lone women in Wigan is awaiting his fate.
Shane Liptrot attacked four victims, injuring two of them when he dragged them to the ground to steal their handbags, Bolton Crown Court heard.
The 23-year-old of Anson Place, Marsh Green, pleaded guilty to four counts of personal robbery plus two of fraud by false representation when trying to use bank cards he had stolen.
Liptrot was remanded in custody pending sentence on December 13.
Most Popular
Liptrot was arrested on September 25 by police investigating the spate of muggings in the Scholes area.
At the time PC Andrew McCoombes from GMP Wigan West said that once Liptrot was arrested they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the crimes.
He added: “We would also like to commend Wigan Central Watch CCTV team, who went to great lengths to track the suspects movements prior to the robberies which led to a swift identification.”