Young dangerous Wigan driver who failed to stop for police is spared an immediate prison term
A young man who dangerously drove a car he had taken unlawfully has been spared an immediate prison spell but barred from the road for 18 months.
By Charles Graham
Tyler Roughsedge, 21, of Westbourne Close, Ince, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to taking a Volkswagen Golf without the owner's permission, driving it dangerously and failing to stop for a police patrol.
He also admitted to driving without a licence and insurance.
All the offences took place on July 14. He was given a 12-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months, which is the same period he is disqualified from driving.
Roughsedge also has 30 days of rehabilitation activities to complete along with 200 hours of unpaid work.
Court costs and a victim services surcharge mean he must pay £239 too.