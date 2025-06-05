A man hunt has been launched for a gang of knife-wielding thugs who rammed an e-biker with their car, attacked him and stole his vehicle on a farm path near Wigan.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was left battered, bleeding and in need of hospital treatment following the vicious robbery on land off High Moor Lane, Wrightington.

Police are appealing for information about the crime – which took place at around 10.30pm on Tuesday June 3 – and so too is the victim’s mother.

She said: “My son was violently robbed by four young men for his e-bike.

The e-biker was robbed on a farm track off High Moor Lane, Wrightington

"This took place on a farm track just off High Moor Lane. It was an horrific attack which included crashing into him with what he seems to think was a white Ford Fiesta, or something similar, with a very throaty boy racer sound to it.

"They went on to run into him a couple more times, then physically attacked him. They took off with the car and e-bike and headed up High Moor Lane towards the Rigbye Arms and Parbold.

"The police are taking this very seriously. My son has sustained some awful injuries. The staff at Wigan hospital have been wonderful and thankfully he will be OK once he heals. But this could have been catastrophic.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said:

“We were called at 11.20pm on Tuesday June 3 to High Moor Lane, Wrightington, to a report of robbery.

"It was reported that at approximately 10.35pm a man aged in his early 20s had been assaulted by four men, one of who was armed with a knife, who had approached him in a car. His e-bike was stolen.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment to arm and facial injuries.

“Anyone with information or has CCTV/dashcam footage from the area should contact 101,quoting log 1498 of June 3.