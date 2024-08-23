Young man seriously injured in Wigan lorry smash
Shortly before midnight on Thursday August 22, a Vauxhall Astra was travelling along Fourmarts Road, on the Martland Park industrial estate, when it was involved with a collision with a heavy goods vehicle.
The driver of the Astra, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries which, police say, are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening or changing at this time.
Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and are now asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to get in touch.
This includes any relevant dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage from approximately 11.55pm to midnight last night.
Officers can be contacted via 101 or gmp.police.uk, quoting log 3739 of 22/08/24.
Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.