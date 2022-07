Callum Hugill, 23, of Cheltenham Avenue, Ince, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to having the dangerous weapon in Standishgate on March 15.

He also admitted to causing damage to a door belonging to Katherine Ainscough on April 18: an offence which breached a conditional discharge handed down by justices for breaking down another door in Leigh in January.

Hugill was spotted on Standishgate with a craft knife

For the knife crime he was given a six-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months

He must also complete 21 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.