Young men accused of stealing car in Wigan burglary

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Two young men have been accused of breaking into a Wigan home and stealing a £22,000 car.

Dylan Livesley, 21, of Hind Road in Marsh Green, and 20-year-old Tyler Michaels, of Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, stood before borough magistrates to face a single charge of burgling an address on Norley Hall Avenue to snatch a Ford Puma on or before June 18.

Livesley was remanded into custody and Michaels released on electronically-tagged conditional bail pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 17.