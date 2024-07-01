Young men accused of stealing car in Wigan burglary
Two young men have been accused of breaking into a Wigan home and stealing a £22,000 car.
Dylan Livesley, 21, of Hind Road in Marsh Green, and 20-year-old Tyler Michaels, of Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, stood before borough magistrates to face a single charge of burgling an address on Norley Hall Avenue to snatch a Ford Puma on or before June 18.
Livesley was remanded into custody and Michaels released on electronically-tagged conditional bail pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on July 17.