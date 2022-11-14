News you can trust since 1853
Young Wigan man accused of domestic violence walks free from court after case collapses

A Wigan man accused of domestic violence has walked free from court after the case against him collapsed.

By Charles Graham
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 4:46pm

Ricki Abbott, 30, of Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, had been charged with assaulting Katie Thornhill by beating her on July 3 this year.

He had entered a not guilty plea just two days after the alleged incident.

Now, on returning to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, the defendant was told he was free to go after the prosecution offered no evidence and the case was dismissed by the bench.