Young Wigan man accused of strangling and controlling a woman

A young Wigan man has been accused of assault, strangulation and coercive and controlling behaviour.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The charges against Lucifer O'Malia, 20, of Winstanley Street, Newtown, relate to one named woman and allegations of criminal behaviour in January this year.

He has yet to enter pleas although he has admitted to a bail breach.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
O’Malia is next due to appear at Bolton Crown Court on August 9 before which he is on bail while subject to an electronically-tagged curfew and must not have any contact with the complainant.