Young Wigan man awaits his fate after admitting to animal cruelty

A young Wigan man has pleaded guilty to two animal cruelty charges.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Leon Butler, 25, of Lancaster Road, Hindley, stood before borough justices to admit to physically abusing a dog and failing to protect two dogs from rough, frightening and potentially handling.

The offences took place on June 16 and 17 this year. The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report until December 8.

Wigan Magistrates' Court