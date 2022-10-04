Callum Hugill, 23, of Cheltenham Road, Ince, stood before Wigan justices to enter not guilty to causing Corey Jones actual bodily harm and criminal damage to his Ford Fusion.

It is also alleged that the defendant damaged a Toyota Yaris belonging to Zuber Tantwaia on the same day: March 9 this year.

A Ford Fusion similar to the one Hugill is accused of attacking

Hugill admitted a charge of threatening unlawful violence, again on the same date.

But sentence will be handed down after his trial which has been fixed for January 24 at the same court.