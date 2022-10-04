Young Wigan man denies charges of assault and vandalising two cars
A young man has denied vandalising two cars and attacking the owner of one of them.
By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:55 am
- 1 min read
Callum Hugill, 23, of Cheltenham Road, Ince, stood before Wigan justices to enter not guilty to causing Corey Jones actual bodily harm and criminal damage to his Ford Fusion.
Read More
Read MoreHomeless Wigan man accused of stealing more than £1,000 worth of laundry product...
It is also alleged that the defendant damaged a Toyota Yaris belonging to Zuber Tantwaia on the same day: March 9 this year.
Most Popular
Hugill admitted a charge of threatening unlawful violence, again on the same date.
But sentence will be handed down after his trial which has been fixed for January 24 at the same court.
He is on bail before then.