Young Wigan man finally pleads guilty to dangerous driving charge
A young Wigan man who had denied dangerous driving has now changed his plea.
By Charles Graham
Jamie Smith had been due to stand trial on the charge at Bolton Crown Court at the beginning of the year but the case was adjourned to September and then postponed again due to the barristers' strike.
And then at the latest hearing he entered a guilty plea to the incident on Coronation Avenue, Spar Road and Hillside Avenue in Atherton on February 20 back in 2020.