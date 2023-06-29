News you can trust since 1853
Young Wigan man pleads not guilty to a string of motoring charges including dangerous driving

A Wigan 20-year-old had denied committing a string of motoring offences including dangerous driving.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Filip Czornyj, of Coniston Avenue, Ince, appeared before borough justices to enter not guilty pleas to five separate charges.

They are that he drove a Citroen Berlingo dangerously on Belle Green Lane at Ince, failed to stop for police officers, drove while banned and did so without a licence and insurance.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
The case was adjourned until a trial at the same court on February 22 next year, before which Czornyj is on unconditional bail.