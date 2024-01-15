News you can trust since 1853
Young Wigan man to face trial after denying he molested a woman

A trial date has been set for a man accused of sexual assault.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 15th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Ryan Simpkin, 23, of Chatham Street, Ince, has pleaded not guilty to sexually touching the woman without her consent between October 28 and 29, 2022.

He also denies assaulting a man by beating him on October 29, 2022.

A trial has been scheduled for January 18 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

Simpkin was remanded on conditional bail until then.

