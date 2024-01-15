Young Wigan man to face trial after denying he molested a woman
A trial date has been set for a man accused of sexual assault.
Ryan Simpkin, 23, of Chatham Street, Ince, has pleaded not guilty to sexually touching the woman without her consent between October 28 and 29, 2022.
He also denies assaulting a man by beating him on October 29, 2022.
A trial has been scheduled for January 18 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.
Simpkin was remanded on conditional bail until then.