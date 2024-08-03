A Wigan 21-year-old who admitted wounding a man will now be sentenced at crown court.

Darryl Weekes, of Spring Grove, Orrell, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on May 26, 2023.

He was due be sentenced by Wigan justices on July 26 and was remanded on unconditional bail.

But the case has now been sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will learn his fate from a judge on August 23. He remains on bail.

Judges at crown courts can hand down stiffer sentences than magistrates.