Young Wigan men facing more serious charges over serious injury e-bike crash

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
Revised charges have been brought against two young Wigan men already accused of being involved in a collision involving an e-bike and a woman who was badly injured.

Kian Monks, 20, of The Avenue, Billinge, and 21-year-old Joel Pilling, of Latimer Close, Orrell, have seen their case sent to Bolton Crown Court after prosecutors further charged them both with dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Both had previously been charged with failing to stop and failing to report an accident on Orrell Road, Orrell, last October 1 in which Margaret Scaldwell was injured.

Now only Monks is facing those charges although both are further accused of driving without a licence of insurance.

Charges of driving without headgear have been dropped.