Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Revised charges have been brought against two young Wigan men already accused of being involved in a collision involving an e-bike and a woman who was badly injured.

Kian Monks, 20, of The Avenue, Billinge, and 21-year-old Joel Pilling, of Latimer Close, Orrell, have seen their case sent to Bolton Crown Court after prosecutors further charged them both with dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Both had previously been charged with failing to stop and failing to report an accident on Orrell Road, Orrell, last October 1 in which Margaret Scaldwell was injured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now only Monks is facing those charges although both are further accused of driving without a licence of insurance.