Young Wigan motorist banned and fined for hitting speeds of up to 109mph on the motorway
A Wigan motorist who drove his high performance car at 109mph on the motorway has been given a road ban and a hefty bill to pay.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th May 2023, 07:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 07:35 BST
Tyler Pilling, 20, of Summercroft Close, Golborne, was at the wheel when his Audi A3 went at almost 40mph over the national speed limit between junctions 12 and 11 on the M62 on April 27 last year, Tameside magistrates heard.
He was disqualified for 56 days and order to pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £719.