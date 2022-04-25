Young Wigan motorist finally admits to hit-and-run smash

A young Wigan man is awaiting his fate after finally admitting to assault and serious motoring offences.

Harry Dandy, 21, of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, had appeared before Wigan justices to deny driving dangerously, fleeing the scene of an accident in Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge on December 6 2020 in which David Black was injured and a separate charge of assaulting Mr Black by beating.

A Bolton Crown Court trial date was set for April 2022, but Dandy changed his pleas and will now be sentenced on April 29..

