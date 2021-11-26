Young Wigan pervert punished for collection of child sex abuse images

Robert Newport, 26, of St James Crescent, Bickershaw, had appeared before Wigan and Leigh magsitrates to plead guilty to possessing 695 prohibited images of children and creating 227 images which fall into the most serious category of abuse (A).

He further admitted to creating 230 category B images and 1,000 category C. The offences took place between 2014 and 2019.

Having been sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentenc, Newport’s community order included completing 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Bolton Crown Court

He is also the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the same amount of time.