Youths threw bricks at passing cars

Youths have been condemned for hurling bricks and large stones at passing cars in and around a trouble-hit borough precinct.

Police say those responsible for the attacks, at Smithy Green in Ince, have been identified and prosecutions are expected.

Neighbourhood officers have stepped up calls to “name and shame” the offenders who have been making life a misery for traders over the past few weeks.

The most recent crackdown at Ince initially centred around young people throwing fireworks in the street, in the run up to Guy Fawkes Night.

But with ongoing problems, residents are now being urged to pass on photos and video clips of the worst troublemakers.

A Wigan West Police spokesman said: “In the last week some of the youths where throwing bricks and large stones at passing vehicles.

“This is unacceptable behaviour and the public should be rest assured that some of the youths have already been identified and action has been taken.

“There will be further action taken on those youths continuing the anti-social behaviour.”

And officers have stressed that as they cannot monitor the precinct around-the-clock, it is down to parents to lend a hand in cleaning up the area.

Police insist the number of youths causing mayhem has dropped, since they first focused their efforts on the district.

However shopkeepers are still being plagued by anti-social behaviour, which has been flagged up by Ince councillor and borough deputy leader David Molyneux, among others, before now.

The police spokesman added: “We will take appropriate action where necessary.

“We are continuing working closely with other agencies, including the local authority to take appropriate action, not only on individuals but also associates.”

Shelley Bridden, posting on the police’s Facebook site, said: “It’s not fair on the businesses in the area.

“I know I won’t go to KFC in the evening. Also I don’t know what they get out of it. Not saying I was an angel at 13 but I wouldn’t have ever caused damage to property or harassed people.”

Using anti-social behaviour legislation, the police issued a two-day dispersal order, to curb the fireworks problems.

People who are able to identify any of the culprits are being asked to contact police on the non-emergency number, 101, or the Crimestoppers hotline, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.