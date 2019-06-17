Cubs clean up the community

A borough community descended on a popular green spot in force to give it a spruce up with a mass community litter pick.



More than 100 people responded to the call by Cubs from the 3rd Lowton Scout Group for a major effort to tidy up Pennington Flash.

The army of volunteers with the sackloads of rubbish collected

The youngsters were working on community impact and environmental conservation badges but the whole thing snowballed after local groups and individuals said they wanted to get involved.

Word of mouth and the power of social media swelled the numbers further with Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from two different Lowton groups and the 31st Leigh Girl Guides all turning up, many with parents and siblings in tow.

Volunteers from the community such as Elaine Farmer and her colleagues from Cheeky Monkeys Playgroup also contributed to the war on litter. Golborne Afternoon Tea Group also supplied refreshments for the children who had taken part, while the town hall got in on the act by supplying clean-up equipment.

Jim Callaghan, 3rd Lowton Cub Scout Leader, said: “We never imagined this would become such a big event and we have been overwhelmed by the support of our local community and it just shows you how much we can achieve if we all work together.

“We’d also like to say a really big thank-you to Wigan Council who have been very supportive by supplying bin bags, gloves and litter pickers as part of The Deal initiative.

“This has enabled us to have the equipment in place for such a large group of people to really make an impact.

“Thanks to everyone who came along to support the litter pick. We all felt very proud to be part of such a strong and passionate local community and it was also a fantastic experience for our young people.”