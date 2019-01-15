Customers at Wigan pet store raise thousands for rescued greyhounds

Animal-loving Wiganers have helped the town’s Pets At Home store raise an impressive £7,126 for charity.

The money raised was a record-breaking amount since it began in 2013, and went towards Support Adoption For Pets and its Santa Paws appeal.

Other news: Ten-tonne mountain of food binned by Wigan hospitals each year



The funds raised were enough to provide more than 14,000 dinners for the Northern Greyhound Rescue.

Customers shopping at the Robin Retail Park store were asked to donate as little as 50p to provide pets spending Christmas in a rescue centre with a meal.

This year the annual appeal aimed to raise enough money to provide three million dinners to homeless pets across the UK. Thanks to the generosity of pet-loving Wiganers donating little and often, this target was exceeded.

Support Adoption For Pets fund-raising manager Amy Wilson said: “This year we set an ambitious target to help raise enough money to feed more homeless pets than ever before. When we found out that we had reached this goal we were amazed and grateful to everyone who joined us on our mission to help make this the most special Christmas for pets in rescue centres across the UK.

“We would like to thank everybody who made a donation in Wigan.”

Wigan store manager Barry Winrow said: “It is such a fantastic result. We had so much fun raising money and are so grateful to all of our generous customers for taking part and donating much needed funds.

“It’s great to know that this money will also go towards helping these charities to keep abandoned pets healthy and happy until they find a permanent home.”