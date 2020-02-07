Cycle routes extended in Wigan

A new scheme for Wigan as part of the Greater Manchester Bee Network is another step closer.



Wigan Council has officially gone out to tender this week to seek a contractor to deliver the improvements to the Victoria Street junction, off Warrington Road near to the Saddle junction.

The council has secured £1.7m from the Mayor’s Challenge Fund to deliver the scheme, which is part of the wider Greater Manchester ambition to create the largest walking and cycling network in the country.

Some of the improvements proposed at Victoria Street are:

New pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities

Remove the merging of traffic so Victoria St and Warrington Road have their own signal stages

Change the layout to two lanes on Warrington Road at the junction with Victoria Street

Introduce a segregated cycle and pedestrian crossing facility on Victoria Street

Extend cycle routes from Saddle Junction through to Alexandra Park

Install double yellow lines on Warrington Road between Mere Street and Woodyates Street

Advanced works to the site will start to take place in the coming weeks ahead of a contractor being chosen.

Becca Heron, director for economy and skills at Wigan Council, said: “It’s great news that we have received this funding so we can improve the overall efficiency of the junction and enhance cycling and walking facilities in the area.

“We consulted with the public last year and have taken all comments on board. We will ensure this feedback is relayed to the chosen contractor to ensure a scheme that is beneficial to all.

“The improvements are designed to work hand-in-hand with the recently constructed Saddle Junction and Robin Park Road cycle schemes and by installing these new facilities, we can make cycling and walking more attractive and safe modes of transport.

“Any disruption due to construction will be minimised and the public will be kept informed. We would like to thank the public for getting involved in the consultation and for their co-operation ahead of the scheme starting.”

It is hoped that a contractor will be chosen in the coming months with a view to start on site in summer.

For more information about the Bee Network schemes in Wigan Borough, please visit the website at www.wigan.gov.uk/majorprojects