Dad jailed after drink-driving with young daughter in the car

A banned driver who took to the road with his seven-year-old daughter after downing five double brandies has been jailed for 28 weeks.



Kevin Green, 38, admitted his “stupid split-second decision” to drive - because he couldn’t afford a taxi home - would cost him dearly.

Defence solicitor Karen Moorfield told magistrates that not only did he have part-time custody of his little girl but his job and home were at risk if he was imprisoned.

Green, of Diane Road, Ashton, had a previous conviction for drink-driving, dating back to 2007, and was the subject of a 16-week suspended prison sentence, at the time of his arrest.

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol and having no insurance.

Katie Beattie, prosecuting, said a police constable was on patrol in Bamfurlong when a van passed the officer’s vehicle at speed.

“When the officer pulled over the van, it was discovered there was a young child in the front passenger seat.

Ms Beattie said Green was asked if he had been drinking and he replied that he had, 45 minutes earlier.

The driver asked if he could put his little girl to bed, as the situation was upsetting her. The officer said she would be looked after, the court was told.

Green provided a positive roadside breath test and he later gave an intoximeter sample of 65mg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Interviewed by police later, he said he had at a friend’s house, and had drank five double brandies while watching football.

Green said he realised he did not have enough money for a taxi and his friend offered to loan him his van to get home, the court heard.

Mrs Moorfield said her client had made full and frank admissions to what he had done and, after some problems with the initial arresting officer, had been co-operative with police.

She told the court that Green accepted he had was not entitled to drive but had made a “stupid split-second decision” to drive on the night.

“In the cold light of day he knows that he had money at home so he could have called a taxi and paid for it that way, and he would not have been before these courts,” she said.

“He is a gentleman who faces a lot to lose. He has part-time custody of his seven-year-old daughter and he has his own address and is in employment.”

Green was also banned from driving for three years and 14 weeks by magistrates.