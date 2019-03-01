Dancers pay tribute to Wigan dad

A Wigan dance teacher has raised hundreds for the palliative care team who nursed her husband during the final few months of his life.



Tina Jameson, owner of Tina’s Dance Studios on Throstle Nest Avenue, will donate more than £1,700 to Three Wishes charity in memory of her husband Matthew who died from bowel cancer last year.

The mum-of-two, who has taught Wigan children dancing for decades, set about raising money through the school’s bi-annual show, getting her students involved in the fund-raising.

It was the first time she undertook the mammoth task without the help of her husband - who has produced the sound and lighting for the shows for many years.

“Matthew didn’t want to be in a hospice when he died,” said Tina. “He wanted to be at home.

“It was the palliative care team who made that possible for us.

“They are a group of people I wanted to bring to light.

“Matthew was a private person and they were so lovely with us. They knew exactly when to be involved - if he was feeling okay then they wouldn’t bother us - they just knew what he needed.”

Matthew, who used to work selling hi-fi equipment, passed his love of music to his son Christian, 22, who is now a sound engineer at Pontins.

He was first diagnosed with cancer four years ago, despite having no prior symptoms of the disease.

“He had no symptoms at all,” added Tina. “They found it because he had to go in for an operation.

“The treatment he got was incredible, he was really ill for three of those last four years.

“He saw our son get to 21 and our daughter get through high school.

“He was a big part of their lives. He will always be in our hearts.”

The show, which was made up of groups of dancers and soloists aged between three and 18, was put together by Tina and her long-standing teacher Stacey Tordoff.

Tina also had help from family and friends who rallied together to bring the finishing touches of the production together.

Three Wishes is Wrightingon, Wigan and Leigh NHS Trust’s charity.

To donate to Tina’s fund, visit https://threewishes.charitycheckout.co.uk/pf/tinasdancestudios