Danielle to be remembered in RL tournament

A charity rugby tournament is being organised in memory of a promising local player who lost her life almost a year ago.

Danielle Birchmore died in tragic circumstances at her Wigan home in the early hours of the morning on New Year’s Eve.

Danielle in action for Wigan St Pats

The 27-year-old was an amateur player for rugby league side Wigan St Patrick’s, the club which is now hosting Danielle Birchmore Women’s Nines tournament in her memory.

Proceeds from the competition will go to several mental health charities.

Amanda Wigglesworth, a committee member for the Women’s Winter League, said of the tournament: “We want to raise awareness for mental health.

“We are also remembering Danielle and saying it’s okay to talk.”

The tournament, which will take place on December 17, is open to all women over the age of 16.

Teams will consist of 12 players each and will play by the rules of the Nines version of rugby league.

Spots are available for up to 10 teams, with an entry fee of £20 per side.

All proceeds will go towards mental health awareness. The deadline for entries is December 1.

There will also be a raffle and an auction after the competition to raise some extra cash, and will see rugby shirts and signed rugby balls up for grabs.

Anyone interested in entering can contact Amanda Wigglesworth at awigglesworth@transmecgroup.com or 0750 318 3546.