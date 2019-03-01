Dashcam captures suspected stolen caravan in smash at Wigan road junction

A speeding truck which was towing a suspected stolen caravan was being followed by police minutes before it ploughed into a car.



Eye witnesses report that the vehicle, which jumped the lights at the Beech Hill Avenue/Gidlow Lane junction in Beech Hill at 10pm on Thursday, was being pursued by a police car with flashing blue lights.

The wreckage of the caravan at the Beech Hill Avenue/Gidlow Lane junction

The Ford ST2 Turbo which was crossing the junction hit the caravan side-on causing most of it to become detached from the trailer and smash into the traffic lights.

The car ended up on a grass verge while the truck drove off still towing a small portion of the caravan.

The driver of the car had to be taken to hospital in a friend's car after being told there would be a three hour delay for an ambulance. He has since been released but has been badly shaken by his ordeal .

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman confirmed that a collision had taken place, and asked that anyone with information ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.