Dates announced for this year's Race For Life events

Women across the borough are being invited to kick-start the New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life.

The popular 5km events will return to Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday, May 23 and Pennington Flash on Sunday June 3.

The charity is urging women of all shapes, sizes, ages and abilities to enter.

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

There is an extra reason for women to sign up now, with a 30 per cent discount on entry fees in January.

Kirsti Thompson, Cancer Research UK’s Wigan event manager, said: “January is the perfect time for women in Wigan to commit to getting a little more active in 2018 by signing up for Race For Life and taking on a new fitness challenge.

“For those who need some extra encouragement to get moving, Race For Life offers the ultimate motivation. That’s because by taking part and raising money, participants will be helping to fund vital cancer research. It’s time to mark the New Year and make a resolution to remember. By joining like-minded ladies committed to the cause, local women can unite against a disease that affects us all in some way.”

Every day, 110 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West.

Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life is a series of 5k, 10k, pretty muddy, half marathon and hiking events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer sooner by funding crucial research.

Kirsti added: “Race For Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they plan to pound the pavements or stroll to the finish, every step women take will help to support life-saving research.”

To enter or find out more, visit Race For Life's website or call 0300 123 0770.