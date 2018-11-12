Dating app launched for over 50s in Wigan

A dating app aimed at people over the age of 50 has been launched in Wigan.

Lumen was launched after co-founder Charly Lester noticed a gap in the market for singletons in the ageing community.

It is a free mobile app tailored to meet the needs of the over-50s and aims to make it “easy as possible” to meet genuine, like minded singles in the community.

Charly Lester said: “Over the years people have often asked me where their single parents should be dating, I used to struggle to find an answer. Now we have Lumen, we have created that space that embodies the values of the over-50s audience and it is built so we can happily recommend it to our parents and families.”

Since the launch in Septembe, the app’s interest from users living in and around Wigan has increased.

Ms Lester added: “Its launch in Wigan has had good feedback from users with over 1,500 active members in the area every day. Too many dating apps focus on targeting people from London, that’s where they go wrong. We, however, are focusing on places like Wigan, Liverpool and Manchester.”

The app unlike many dating sites, does not use swiping but has a “discover” feature where users can view profiles of nearby singles. Every user has at least three photos but icebreaker messages need to be at least 50 characters long, to encourage conversation.

Ms Lester said: “The members are limited to three conversations a day so it ensures that people will make meaningful connections by who they choose to speak to. Our technology and artificial intelligence also checks every single members ages so we make sure it is a safe environment for all users” she added.

Plans include putting bus and taxi banners up as well as advertising in railway stations to reach out to larger audiences.