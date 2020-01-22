Deadline passes but future still uncertain for Haigh Hall

Wigan’s Haigh Hall is still being occupied almost two months after the controversial hotel company running it had its lease terminated.

An eviction notice required Contessa Hotels to leave the building by November 22 but the Wigan Observer has learnt that the company has yet to leave.

The company spent £6 million turning the historic landmark into a luxury boutique hotel having taken it over in 2016 with the council spending an similar amount to improve the surrounding woodlands

After failing to comply with its contract amid numerous complaints from the public, an eviction notice was issued but its continued presence in the buildings has effectively put the council in limbo.

A new report suggests that cabinet members are "fully aware" of the interest in the hall and criticisms about its decision to lease the building to Contessa Hotels.

But a council spokesman said discussions with the occupier are still taking place.

In a statement, the council said: “Following the issue of a break notice, discussions about the transition of Haigh Hall have been ongoing.

“These discussions between the council and the occupier are still taking place. More details will be issued in due course.”

However, Nicola McCarthy, a member of the campaign group Friends of Haigh Hall Heritage and Open Access To All, has raised concerns about the situation.

She said: “There is one person who has been seen occupying the building and they have been seen repeatedly.

“The building is getting worse and the canopy over the front door is falling down and there’s debris which we’ve reported to the council.

“Something needs to be done and a discussion is needed about the building’s future.

“The idea of a hotel blends itself perfectly and we’ve never been against that, or something like a small museum on the history of the building.”

Talks about the "transition" of Haigh Hall have been ongoing since the supposed end of the contract, though the future of the borough landmark remains uncertain.

It comes as independent Hindley Green councillor Bob Brierley has put forward a motion urging the council’s cabinet to set-up a cross-party constitutional working group to discuss options for the hall.

But in a report set to be considered by cabinet members, the council concludes that the future of the hall is an executive decision and should be a matter for the cabinet members and not councillors from different political groups.

Coun Brierley who made the suggestion has accused the ruling Labour group of being "afraid" of his ideas.

But a report has warned that taking the final decision away from the executive would be "fundamentally different" to normal procedure.

Penny McGinty, assistant director for corporate contracts and assets at Wigan Council, said: “It could also create a lack of clarity and accountability about where the final decision would be made.

“It can also be noted that, should the decision on the future of Haigh Hall have an impact on the overall budget of the council, such implications will be considered by council.

“This will give all members the opportunity to consider the issue.”

However, the council does say in its report that a thorough stakeholder engagement process is required before cabinet takes any decision on the long term future of the hall.

The council’s cabinet will meet on Thursday at 3pm.