Decision looming on 157 homes plan

Plans for more than 150 new homes at the site of a major proposed development will be considered by a council committee next week.

Elected representatives will make a decision on Bellway Homes’ proposal for 157 houses on land near Wigan Road and Landgate Lane in Bryn.

The developers have submitted a completely new application for the site even though an outline proposal to build in the area was passed in 2015.

The prospect of construction work starting in an area which could eventually have up to 450 new houses there has alarmed residents, with 24 objections being sent.

However, despite the protests it looks likely the development will get the green light, with a report for the planning committee recommending the plan is approved with conditions.

Bellway wants to build on around 7.7 hectares of agricultural land, with a mixture of detached and semi-detached houses planned. The area is currently safeguarded land for future development.

However, due to the costs of preparing the site and the access roads Wigan Council officers have conceded Bellway will construct no affordable homes at the location.

Officers preparing the report for councillors said the borough currently does not have a five-year supply of available housing land and the development could provide new homes fairly quickly.

A junction will be built off Wigan Road to access the site and Bellway will then construct the first part of a new spine road leading through the developments which will eventually connect with Bryn Road.

Labour representative for Bryn ward Coun Nathan Murray called the application in, asking for the committee to decide on it and for the councillors to make a site visit.

Independent politician Coun Steve Jones, who also represents Bryn in the council chamber, has asked for clarification on how the building work will affect the playing fields at Bryn Rec.

Coun Jones has also previously raised concerns about schools and health facilities being unable to cope with a bigger population.

The planning committee meets on Tuesday, December 5.