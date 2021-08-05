Delay to Wigan cocaine dealer’s sentence

Lewis Causey, 22, of Falkirk Grove, Norley, appeared before a Bolton judge to plead guilty to supplying cocaine between September 9 and October 3 last year. He will now learn his fate on October 11.

