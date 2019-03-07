Delight for Wigan pensioners following grant

An aerobics class that enables pensioners to work out from their armchairs has received a much-needed funding boost to help keep its members active.

Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link received £2,000 from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation to continue running the class, after being nominated by one of the society’s customers for financial support.

The charity works with, and for the benefit of, the over-50s in the Wigan borough to offer a range of social, keep-fit and educational classes. It aims to reduce isolation and give support, information and advice to those who access its services.

Laura Armitage, manager of Yorkshire Building Society in Wigan, said: “Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link is a fantastic charity working with older people in our local community who might otherwise be lonely.

“I’m so happy the Charitable Foundation donation has been able to add further support to the group – it’s clear to see the difference it makes. We’re delighted to have been able to visit the charity to see it in action and hope with the knowledge that the classes’ future is now secure they can continue to bring joy to people locally for a long time to come.”

Mick Hodlin, chair of trustees for Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link, said: “We can’t thank Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation enough for their donation; we’re so grateful and really look forward to our Monday aerobics sessions.

“We offer a range of services to help people who are over-50 but heavily rely on donations and volunteers to maintain what we do.

“This donation has made a big difference, but we’re always looking for people to help. If anyone can spare a few hours a week, or know someone who can, we’d love to hear from them.”

To find out more about Wigan and Leigh Pensioners, book a place on one of their activities or enquire about volunteering, contact 01942 261753 or email contact@pensionerslink.org.uk.

The foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme, where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.