Dentist restarts cyclist's heart with newly installed defib

Heroic members of a Wigan community used a defibrillator installed just weeks ago to help restart the heart of a “seriously injured” cyclist.



The incident occurred at around 10.30am this morning (Tuesday) when the man, believed to be in his 50s, was cycling along Main Street in Billinge.

Ashley Williams, sub-postmaster at Billinge News and Booze, told the Post that he ran outside with the defibrillator after someone came into the shop asking for help for the man.

“Someone came running into the shop and said they needed the defibrillator because someone had stopped breathing,” said Ashley. “All I saw was the dentist from nearby giving him CPR. He shocked him twice and he started breathing.

“There was a retired doctor who said he has never seen one used before. He said if it hadn’t been there he wouldn’t have made it.”

The dentist who performed the CPR has been named locally as Alec Bate, of Billinge Family Dental Practice.

One eyewitness said: “I was passing and saw the dental staff working on him, sent shivers down my spine. A massive well done to all involved.”

The man, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to hospital by paramedics but his condition remains unknown.

Derek Garland, the manager of the Eagle and Child pub who led the campaign to get two defibrillators installed in Billinge, said: "A guy was giving CPR so Ashley has run across with the machine.

"It's actually re-started his heart. We don't know his position and he has been taken to hospital but it could be good news.

"This could have saved a life at the end of the day and that means the defibrillator has automatically paid for itself."

The defibrillator was installed at Billinge News and Booze in mid-October.