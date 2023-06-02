Detectives working 'tirelessly' to identify man who died at Wigan railway station four days ago

Police officers and paramedics were called to the station at 11.05pm on Monday after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A man was confirmed to have died.

Wigan North Western railway station

Detectives have not yet been able to identify the man and are now appealing for help.

He is described as white, in his 30s, with short shaven dark hair and a trimmed beard.

He was wearing black Nike tracksuit bottoms with red writing and white stripes on the rear calves, a black North Face puffer jacket with a white “Team NFL” ASOS t-shirt, a black baseball cap featuring “Hoodrich” and a distinctive black ASOS hoody with the word “Panthers”.

He did not have any distinguishing scars or tattoos.

Police believe the man walked through Wigan town centre before entering the station and walking down the tracks.

Det Ch Insp Steve May said: “This is a tragic incident and we have been working tirelessly to try and identify the man so we can inform his loved ones of the sad news.

“I’d urge anyone who thinks they may recognise him from the description to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Likewise, we know there were two males in the waiting room and on platform three around the time of the incident and I’d like to encourage them to come forward to assist our enquiries.”