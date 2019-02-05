Disabled Wigan adults create special Valentine's Day mugs

Love is in the air for disabled adults embarking on a business venture for Valentine’s Day.

Adults attending Skils CIC, a centre for people with learning and physical disabilities, are busy honing their employability skills as they work on creating personalised mugs for loved-up couples this February.

Other news: Licensee tells of her devastation after sports and social club 'exploded'



The service users are gaining work experience at “Skils Printing” in Orrell, where they are designing and creating the gifts.

Denise Williams, service manager, said that the project gives them the opportunity to learn about the entire production process in a setting which mimics a real professional environment.

“In the current climate, people with learning disabilities aren’t really having their say or particularly getting any jobs of worth,” she

said.

“Unfortunately, we can’t go out and get a job for them but we can give them that experience of working in a professional setting.

“With this, they get to learn about everything from purchasing materials, doing costings, risk assessments and gaining a correct understanding of health and safety in the workplace.”

Denise hopes the project will draw more attention to the centre, which opened five years ago.

“The Valentine’s Day mugs really give us a chance to get off the ground with the printing business,” she added.

“They really love doing it and the more orders we get the more they get to work on it.”

All of the profits go back into the running of Skils CIC.

To find out more, email skilsprinting@gmail.com