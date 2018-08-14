Disneyland Paris calls for Wigan dancers

Talented dancers will soon be showing off their twinkle toes to thousands of people as they prepare for the “performance of a lifetime”.

Performers from Shevington-based Anna Shimmin Academy Of Dance have been invited to take centre stage in a theatre at Disneyland Paris.

Amber Marsden shows off her acrobatic skills

They auditioned in November but had to wait two months to hear whether they had been successful in their bid to perform at the world famous theme park.

Dance school owner Anna Shimmin said: “I sent an audition tape of the girls dancing. It was a nervous, worrying wait to hear but we were selected to perform there.”

Dancers have to meet a certain standard to be selected to perform at the prestigious venue.

Fortunately, Anna’s dancers impressed the performing arts team at Disneyland Paris and they were invited to take to the stage.

She said: “Having danced at Disneyland myself, its always been a dream to give my students the same amazing opportunity and now that dream has come true. It really is the performance of a lifetime.

“I’m beyond proud of all our students, each year they continue to amaze us with their passion, determination and incredible talent.

“I think being offered the chance to perform at such a prestigious venue is the acknowledgment they deserve.”

The dance troupe, which includes children and adults, is now busy preparing for their own 20-minute show.

Thousands of people are expected to watch them perform in the Videopolis Theatre at Disneyland Paris on Friday, August 24.

In total 82 dancers will be making the journey from Shevington to Paris, with the youngest being just five years old.

Anna said: “It’s such a huge trip that it won’t be every year that we will do it. It’s very special.”

The final rehearsals are now being held ahead of the trip to Disneyland Paris.

Anna said: “Our show has a Broadway theme so we will be performing dances to musicals such as Hairspray, Footloose, Motown The Musical and our big finishing number is from Aladdin.

“We can’t wait. We are so excited.”

The performers will spend three days in France, with their big show set to be the highlight of the trip.

Dancers from the school have previously performed at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London’s West End and their annual shows are held at St Helens Theatre Royal.

The dance school currently has 250 students of all ages and offers classes and workshops in classical ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, musical theatre, commercial street dance and acrobatics.

The trip to Disneyland Paris comes ahead of celebrations to mark the dance academy’s 10th anniversary in April.