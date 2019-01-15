Does green belt draft hinder Wigan masterplan?

Campaigners and the council have come to very different conclusions regarding the effect of the spatial framework on a massive development.

Protesters from the No to South Hindley Urban Village group queried whether the newest draft of the Greater Manchester Spatial Framework (GMSF) threw a huge spanner in the works of the council and Peel’s proposals for 2,000 homes and businesses in Hindley and Hindley Green.

Jim Ellis from a campaign group against the scheme

They said land at Liverpool Road in Hindley had been protected as green belt but this was supposed to provide an entrance route into the new development.

Ideas that this could derail the large and unpopular proposal, though, were swiftly rebuffed by the town hall.

In what could potentially set the scene for further unhappiness, the local authority said it could still build new roads on green belt land.

The local authority has also dismissed the campaign’s claims that enough houses have already been built to accommodate Wigan’s future needs and so South of Hindley is unnecessary.

Marie Bintley, the council's assistant director of growth and housing

Jim Ellis from the No to South Hindley Urban Village group said: “At the moment the proposal is for that piece of green belt land to be used for a road.

“Keeping it green belt brings into focus the question of what is going to happen to South of Hindley if that was to be an access road.

“Am I to take it if Liverpool Road is saved for green belt they can’t put the road through? That’s the question No to South Hindley Urban Village is asking.

“We’ve also been adding together all the houses that have been approved in this area or are already in development. It totals 2,317 new houses, which raises the validity of the need for the South Hindley development as this already meets the projected demand of 2,000 houses by 2035.

“If what I’m asking is right then it basically makes a nonsense of the whole thing over South of Hindley.”

However, the council did not agree with Mr Ellis’ conclusions over the project.

Marie Bintley, assistant director of growth and housing said: “The proposed South of Hindley development is already included in the baseline housing supply and is critical to demonstrating the supply of brownfield land that can potentially be unlocked for future development to support economic growth.

“The removal of Liverpool Road from the GMSF does not have any implications on the access to the South of Hindley development. Access will remain the same as new roads can still cross green belt land.

“We have received the objection letter and will consider it along with any other responses in line with national and local planning policy.”

Wiganers will now get their chance to have their say on the second draft of the spatial framework, which saw some sites in the borough have the threat of construction lifted and others left earmarked for major development.

The official consultation on the document opened yesterday and will run for just over two months.

The second draft largely prioritises making the most of the region’s brownfield sites and town centres as opposed to green belt land.

The consultation runs until March 18 and can be found at www.gmconsult.org