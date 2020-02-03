Dog dies after allegedly being thrown off Wigan shopping centre car park

A dog has died after it was allegedly thrown off a Wigan shopping centre car park.



Shoppers watched in horror as the dog fell from The Galleries Shopping Centre car park, in Wigan, into the open air market at around 1.30pm today.

The pet then hit a woman who has been taken to Wigan Infirmary by ambulance with minor injuries.

There are rumours on social media that the dog was thrown off from the top of the car park and that it landed on a woman police vet.

Simon Tucker, centre manager, said: "We were made aware that a dog had fallen off the car park area into the open air market.

"This is adjacent to the entrance of the Leigh Arcade.

"The dog hit a lady who has been taken to Wigan Infirmary by ambulance with minor injuries.

"The dog was taken away by the RSPCA but has sadly had to be put down.

"We wish the lady a speedy recovery in hospital."

A Wigan Council spokesman said: “We are aware of a serious incident at The Galleries today and are supporting staff and Greater Manchester Police with their investigations.”