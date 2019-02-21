Dog rescued from huge house fire in Wigan

A dog was rescued by firefighters from a blaze which ravaged a borough home.



An overloaded electrical socket has been blamed for the inferno which caused substantial damage to the upper floor of the semi in Wavertree Avenue, Atherton, at 2pm on Thursday.

Boxer Bruno was trapped in the premises’ stairwell as flames spread overhead. Luckily, a neighbour rang 999 after hearing the smoke alarm and saw smoke pouring from the building.

They broke down the front door and swiftly pulled Bruno out. He appeared physically unharmed but distressed by this ordeal.

Engines from Atherton, Hindley and Leigh tackled the fire using three hose reels, six breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

No people were in the house at the time.