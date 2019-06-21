Dog show celebrating canines of all kinds returns to Wigan

A popular Wigan dog show celebrating four-legged friends in all their shapes and sizes is back for a second year.

Scrufts Dog Show returns to Haigh Woodland Park this weekend for another celebration of canines.

A total of 10 categories will be contested on Sunday, but most of these will not be reserved for picture-perfect pedigrees.

Instead the borough’s ordinary pet pooches, along with their humans, will all be in with a chance of winning.

The show, which is the brainchild of Two Left Feet Brewing which has its tap in the Kitchen Courtyard at Haigh, is being put on at one of the borough’s most popular spots for people to get some exercise with their dogs.

David Mayhall, who has been supporting organiser Gabrielle Richardson in putting the event together, said: “We get so many dog walkers up at Haigh coming in the bar that we put this together as something for them.

“The classes are not as fancy as Crufts. We’re not looking for pedigree certificates, it’s about the pleasure of having a four-legged, tail-wagging, furniture-chewing, paw-shaking, immensely lovable dog.

“It’s just a bit of fun, it’s certainly not the Kennel Club.”

Prizes will be awarded for the best old-timer, most handsome hound, quickest sit, best junior handler, best rescue, waggiest tail and best party trick.

There is also a serious side to the frivolity as proceeds from the event will go to Dogs For Good, the charity which trains and provides assistance dogs to people with disabilities and serious illnesses.

The four-legged helpers assist around the home with everyday tasks such as loading the washing machine and fetching and carrying items.

Mr Mayhall said he wanted one of the smaller animal-related charities to benefit from the event.

Scrufts Dog Show takes place at Haigh Woodland Park from 11am until 3.30pm on Sunday. Entry is free and parking is £3 all day.

Find out more at www.haighscrufts.co.uk