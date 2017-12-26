Dog walker rescued after brook plunge

A dog walker was nearly swept away along a fast-flowing waterway after jumping in to rescue her pet.

Firefighters say the woman, in her 60s, took the plunge into Millingford Brook, off Barn Lane in Golborne, when her mastiff dog got into difficulties.

But she was caught out by the current and ended up being swept along the brook, just after 12.30pm today.

Watch manager Alex Sugden, of Leigh fire station, said: "The water was quite fast-flowing and it was about five feet deep there so she was left stranded.

"Passers-by noticed she was in difficulty and called the emergency services. She was left clinging to brambles.

Onlookers and a police officer on the scene helped the woman out of the water and onto the bank, according to firefighters.

Firefighters were then able to administer first aid, amid concerns she may be suffering from hypothermia, The woman was later taken to Wigan Infirmary for a check-up.

The dog, which had been swept under a culvert, managed to get out of further along the brook, where the waters had become shallower.

Mr Sugden said: "Our message in circumstances like this is that usually the animal is able to get out by themselves.

"And although we know how much everyone loves their pets, people have got to treat their own lives as a priority."