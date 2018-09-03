Dog walker rescued from mud at borough beauty spot

A woman became trapped in waist-deep mud after going to rescue her dog at a borough beauty spot.

The 54-year-old was walking her dogs at Pennington Flash at 8.30am on Monday when one of them wandered off the footpath.

Other news: Borough residents not taking steps to boost health



The dog became stuck in mud and when the woman went to get it, she also became trapped.

Ian Gardner, watch manager at Atherton fire station, said: "She shouted for help and there was no-one about, so she rang 999.

"We used manpower to lift her free from the mud."

The woman was not hurt but was given a precautionary check by paramedics.