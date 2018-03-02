Dogs Trust in volunteer call

Wigan dog-lovers are being called upon to give up some of their free time to help out a dog welfare charity.

Dogs Trust Merseyside is in urgent need of help at its Huyton-based centre with everything from walking dogs and cleaning kennels to helping with laundry and carrying out home visits.

Volunteer Co-ordinator, Clare Lybert, said: “We currently have around 100 incredible volunteers which sounds a lot but we need more to join us.

“With around 100 dogs to look after every day the kennels always need cleaning, dogs need walks and play time and our washing machines never stop.

“Also, our volunteers carry out home visits to make sure homes are suitable for the particular dog and the quicker we can do them, the quicker our dogs can head off to their forever homes.”

If you would like to volunteer, go to www.dogstrust.org.uk to find out more or please e-mail clare.lybert@dogstrust.org.uk.

Only yesterday the Post reported that Social Care Animals Wigan CIC had been launched to help combat the number of animals left in kennels and catteries for long periods when owners can no longer keep them.