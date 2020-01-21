Domestic violence cases in Wigan cause "deep concern"

Domestic violence remains a matter of deep concern in Wigan, despite a small fall in attacks since 2013.

Figures shows that in the year ending March 31 2019, there were 6,992 incidents of domestic abuse reported to police in the borough, with Greater Manchester Police receiving a massive 67,194 calls across the city region as a whole.

And with the best part of three months still to go in the current financial year, a borough organisation which helps victims says it has already reached the same figure of services they provided in the whole of last year. In other words “demand is increasing significantly”.

Dias is the domestic abuse treatment centre for the borough and is a registered charity that has been operating for 25 years. It receives no statutory funding and rely solely on donations via their website and fund-raising events.

Chief officer Gemma Hewitt fears that those suffering from domestic abuse refrain from getting help over the festive period to avoid upset for their children and families, with their services seeing a drop in footfall.

And Dias says that 75 per cent of victims who seek its services have not contacted the police regarding their abuse.

The latest Wigan figures are an improvement on previous years. Generally speaking there have been more than 7,000 reports of domestic abuse per year. In 2017 there were 7,500 and Wigan’s rate was said to be four times the national average per head of population.

But even though the numbers have declined slightly, it remains a major problem. And Dias does implore people not only to seek their help but also police assistance.

Any drop-ins do not require referral or arranged appointment. The centre can be contacted on 01942 495230 while drop-ins are available at Rodney House, King Street.